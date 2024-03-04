The Future That Never Was

Microsoft OS/2 2.0 SDK Pre-Release 2, June 1990

In 1990, the strategic PC operating system of Microsoft and IBM was not DOS, not Windows, but OS/2. The first 16-bit OS/2 was initially released in 1987 with a reduced feature set, but by the end of 1989, OS/2 1.2 completed two major features: The Presentation Manager GUI (first seen in OS/2 1.1) and installable file systems, notably the new HPFS file system.

OS/2 1.2 desktop

Since before the initial release, Microsoft talked about a 386 specific version of OS/2, with support for a 32-bit, flat model API, and much improved DOS support utilizing the 386’s virtual 8086 (V86) mode.

In 1987, 386-based PCs were few and far between; IBM wanted an operating system better than DOS then, rather than years in the future, and Microsoft had been working on “Advanced DOS”, still 16-bit but utilizing the 286’s protected mode, for several years. The result was OS/2 1.x.

By 1990, the number of 386 and brand-new 486 systems had been gradually increasing. 386-specific software, such as memory managers (“LIMulators”) and DOS multitaskers (including Microsoft’s own Windows/386), was becoming more popular.

Just before the end of 1989, Microsoft made available the first pre-release version of the long promised 32-bit OS/2 2.0, which was intended to be the first mass-market 32-bit PC operating system. This was accompanied by a press release detailing the $2,600 OS/2 2.0 Software Development Kit (SDK).

Unfortunately, the December 1989 pre-release of OS/2 2.0 may not have survived to the present day. But in June 1990, Microsoft shipped the second pre-release of the OS/2 2.0 SDK. And that version has now turned up, after twenty years of searching, and nearly a quarter century after its release!

OS/2 2.0 SDK Pre-Release 2 box

The SDK specimen was in original unopened box, with printed documentation and everything.

OS/2 2.0 SDK Pre-Relase 2 on 5.25″ media

Here’s what the June 1990 pre-release of OS/2 2.0, also known as build 6.78, looked like when installed:

OS/2 2.0 build 6.78

It looked awfully similar to its 16-bit contemporary, OS/2 1.2. The big tell was the lack of the DOS icon in the lower left corner (the one and only limited DOS box in OS/2 1.x, also known as “DOS coffin”), and more importantly, the addition of DOS Window and DOS Full Screen icons in the Main group.

To put the OS/2 2.0 pre-release in perspective, it came out almost simultaneously with Windows 3.0, a year before DOS 5.0, almost two years before the release of OS/2 2.0, and over three years before Windows NT 3.1.

Hybrid OS

The mid-1990 OS/2 2.0 pre-release was very much a hybrid operating system. Device drivers were 16-bit, the Presentation Manager GUI was 16-bit, most utility programs were 16-bit. But the kernel included a new 32-bit memory manager with paging support, support for 32-bit applications, and notably the MVDM subsystem—Multiple Virtual DOS Machine support.

While hybrid systems are often considered impure, they tend to be the result of sound engineering practices. Why bother writing all new 32-bit code when the existing 16-bit code will do just fine? Reusing large swathes of OS/2 1.2 code no doubt accelerated the development of OS/2 2.0 by many months, if not years.

One of the major objectives of OS/2 2.0 was to run existing 16-bit OS/2 1.x applications. Starting out with much of “userland” code being 16-bit was a logical step. Similarly supporting 16-bit device drivers allowed existing drivers to be used with minimal changes, rather than rewriting everything from scratch.

That said, the OS/2 2.0 designers probably didn’t imagine that quite so much 16-bit code would survive in OS/2 until the end.

Bugs and Incompatibilities

After installing OS/2 build 6.78 (which went smoothly as such), I quickly discovered that DOS boxes just won’t work. Any attempt to start a DOS session would crash, or at best get stuck with a blank screen:

DOS boxes not working so well

To the credit of OS/2 2.0, the DOS session crashing and burning had no discernible impact on the stability of the system. A major improvement over OS/2 1.x.

After staring at instruction traces for a little while, I found the rather unexpected cause. In the DOSKRNL file (the DOS 4.0 kernel running inside OS/2 DOS boxes), Microsoft tried to be clever and used an invalid instruction as a fast path to access protected mode services. But there was a fatal problem: Microsoft used the 0F 7F opcode, which is not undefined on Pentium MMX and later — it is the MOVQ instruction. For that reason, launching DOS boxes in build 6.78 fails miserably on Pentium MMX and later Intel processors (except perhaps on the Pentium Pro).

Rather interestingly, OS/2 2.0 pre-release build 6.123, which is only a few months newer, does not suffer from this problem. It uses the HLT instruction instead, which always causes a #GP fault in V86 mode, and works fine on modern CPUs. It is a bit of a mystery what motivated Microsoft to change the mechanism, since MMX processors were years away.

I also found myself unable to install the LAN Manager networking components:

Something went wrong. Try guessing why, it’s fun!

The error message is frustratingly vague. After spending some quality time with a disassembler, I found the cause — which was again quite unexpected. The LAN Manager setup fails because it finds NETAPI.DLL to be loaded.

For reasons that are completely unclear, Microsoft shipped NETAPI.DLL on the LAN Manager disks, but also shipped a different NETAPI.DLL as part of the base OS, and the print spooler loads NETAPI.DLL if it finds it (and there’s no obvious way to quit the print spooler). That upsets the networking setup because it thinks LAN Manager (or some other networking software) must be already installed.

The workaround was easy, boot OS/2 6.78 from the installation floppies (or from an OS/2 1.2/1.3 install floppy), rename NETAPI.DLL in the \OS2\DLL directory, reboot. The print spooler simply doesn’t use NETAPI.DLL when it doesn’t find it, and the LAN Manager setup works. How Microsoft managed to ship the pre-release like this is a bit of a puzzle — perhaps some last minute packaging change.

Networking

The OS/2 2.0 SDK came with four disks of networking support. This turns out to be a pre-release version of LAN Manager 2.0 (the SDK came out in June, LAN Manager 2.0 in around November 1990). According to contemporary reports, the networking support was new in the June 1990 SDK; the first OS/2 2.0 SDK from December 1989 did not include networking, quite possibly because LAN Manager 2.0 was not far along enough.

Pre-release LAN Manager 2.0

The setup program offers installing a LAN Manager server, or a workstation with the Peer service (which is also a server), but as far as I can tell there are no server components on the disks. There is also no text mode based user interface that would normally be launched using the NET command.

Since it’s based on LAN Manager 2.0, the network stack only comes with the NetBEUI transport (aside from perhaps some exotic XNS transports). There’s no NetBIOS over TCP/IP, and therefore no way to talk to modern servers.

But the pre-release networking code can talk to a LAN Manager 2.0 server and use file sharing. Fun times! It is a shame that IBM did not include networking in the OS/2 2.0 release.

For testing I used the 3Com EtherLink II emulation in VirtualBox:

Time to network!

The OS/2 2.0 pre-release has no trouble seeing a LAN Manager 2.0 server (running on top of OS/2 1.2) running in another VM:

OS/2 2.0 pre-release talking to LAN Man 2.0

It is likewise no problem to use a network drive and access remote files:

Using network shares

All in all, the OS/2 2.0 pre-release, somewhat surprisingly, came with a pre-release, stripped down, but functional network client. This would have greatly eased software development, because files could be easily copied over a network.

As a side note, it is not possible to install the released LAN Manager 2.0 or 2.1 client on OS/2 6.78. That is, the installer runs, but the system just crashes afterwards—not too surprisingly, given how tightly the network redirector was integrated into the operating system.

Development

A major part of the OS/2 2.0 SDK was obviously the development kit. This included a pre-release version of Microsoft’s 32-bit C compiler, Microsoft Macro Assembler (MASM) with 32-bit support, as well as headers, libraries, and sample code. Plus of course electronic and printed documentation. The printed documentation was new in the June 1990 SDK; the first release came with electronic documentation only.

CL386 and MASM386 shipped with the OS/2 2.0 SDK

The development kit was bigger than the OS itself, with 6 compiler disks and 5 toolkit disks versus 10 disks for the operating system itself.

The CL386 compiler is essentially the same compiler that was used for x86-based NT development. Microsoft had had a compiler producing 32-bit code for the 386 processor since circa 1986, and used it to develop 386 XENIX; SCO shipped said compiler for a number of years. The CL386 compiler was the variant of the compiler for DOS-like systems. It eventually turned into the 32-bit Microsoft Visual C++ compiler, but users had to wait until 1993 before they could buy it.

Of course the lucky few who purchased the Microsoft OS/2 2.0 SDK could enjoy writing 32-bit applications several years earlier, in 1990! The SDK came with numerous sample programs and fairly extensive documentation.

Electronic documentation came in two different formats. OS/2 programming information and especially Presentation Manager programming documentation came in the native OS/2 help format:

OS/2 2.0 Application Design Guide

Documentation for the compiler and assembler, as well the OS/2 API, was in QuickHelp format:

QuickHelp documentation for CL386

There was significant overlap and much of the documentation was available in both formats, yet other pieces were only available in one or the other format. It appears that the Languages group at Microsoft preferred QuickHelp, but the Systems group and IBM preferred the OS/2 help format.

32-bit Flat Model

The OS/2 2.0 SDK introduced a 32-bit flat programming model that became standard in the 1990s. No more 64-kilobyte segments, no more near and far pointers.

OS/2 2.0 fully utilized the paging capability of the 386 processor. Virtual memory based on swapping uniform 4 KB pages was easier to implement than swapping variable-size segments, as was the case with OS/2 1.x.

The SDK came with a nifty example demonstrating the virtual memory in OS/2 2.0:

VMM sample in OS/2 2.0 SDK

The 32-bit programming model was quite different from what DOS and OS/2 1.x programmers were used to, but it was simple. For the most part, paging was entirely transparent and programmers didn’t have to worry about it.

Just as importantly, the flat memory model made porting from other platforms much easier, because it was similar to the programming model used by 32-bit UNIX platforms.

DOS Boxes

The DOS support in OS/2 6.78 seems fairly functional and complete. The user interface for setting DOS properties looked quite different from the released OS/2 2.0, but the actual settings look familiar:

DOS box properties

The big news was of course the ability to run DOS in a window:

DOS window in OS/2 6.78

Needless to say, OS/2 6.78 was quite capable of running multiple DOS boxes at the same time, in a mix of windowed and full-screen sessions. That was something OS/2 1.x could only dream of.

Multiple DOS sessions in OS/2 6.78

It is highly likely that Microsoft leveraged experience with Windows/386 when designing the OS/2 MVDM subsystem, although the actual implementation was quite different and probably didn’t share much if any code.

Although there perhaps wasn’t much point in it, the development tools shipped with the SDK could be run in a DOS box:

CL386 running in a DOS box

The 32-bit executable the SDK produced of course did not run under DOS.

Judging from contemporary press reports, the DOS support in the OS/2 2.0 SDK worked reasonably well even in the first December 1989 release. The June ’90 release was no doubt even better.

What If

The 6.78 build of OS/2 2.0 feels surprisingly stable and complete. The cover letter that came with the SDK stressed that Microsoft developers had been using the OS/2 pre-release for day-to-day work.

The minimalist, hybrid approach allowed Microsoft and IBM to leverage an existing functional and stable operating system (OS/2 1.2) and extend it with major new functionality (32-bit applications, DOS boxes).

After seeing how far along OS/2 2.0 was in June 1990, it sounds very credible that the Microsoft/IBM split delayed the release of OS/2 2.0 by at least a year.

If Microsoft and IBM released 32-bit capable OS/2 with good DOS compatibility sometime in late 1990 or early 1991, it would have quite likely prevented Windows 9x from happening, and instead of Windows NT we’d be running NT OS/2, according to the original plan. But that future never happened.